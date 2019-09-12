Could Obesity Alter a Child's Brain Structure?

MONDAY, Dec. 9, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- Childhood obesity may be linked to changes in brain structure that might result in impulsive kids who struggle with problem-solving, a new study reports.

Overweight and obese children tend to have a thinner prefrontal cortex, a part of the brain associated with decision-making and problem-solving. These same kids performed more poorly on games designed to evaluate those skills, said lead researcher Jennifer Laurent. She is an associate professor with the University of Vermont College of Nursing and Health Sciences, in Burlington.

"With escalating levels of BMI [body mass index], there was reduction in all of the cortical areas but specifically in the prefrontal cortex," Laurent said. "In that situation, these kids had a poorer working memory. Working memory is what you use to make decisions."

There are 13.7 million children and teens in the United States who are obese, and another 12 million are overweight, the researchers said in background notes.

Previous studies have associated childhood obesity with early risk of heart disease and type 2 diabetes, Laurent added.

She and her colleagues wondered if obesity then might have some effect on the developing brain, given that extra pounds affect blood flow, blood sugar levels and inflammation.

So, the researchers gathered data from a large-scale study of adolescent brain development, which recruited a large number of 9- and 10-year-old children at 21 sites across the United States in 2017.

Nearly 3,200 children were weighed and then given a battery of thinking and memory tests. The kids also underwent an MRI brain scan.

About 13% of the kids qualified as overweight and 15% were obese, the researchers said.

As BMI increased, the outer layer of the brain -- the cortex -- became thinner in these kids, brain scans revealed.

The effect was particularly apparent in the prefrontal cortex, which is at the front of the brain and is the last part of the cortex to develop in children, Laurent said.

"That's one of the reasons adolescents are so impulsive, it's because their prefrontal cortex isn't fully developed," Laurent said. "They don't have that ability to walk away from something."