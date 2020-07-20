Why Do Black Kids Fare Worse After Surgery?

MONDAY, July 20, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- When healthy kids have surgery, serious complications are uncommon. But even in that low-risk scenario, Black children fare worse, a new study finds.

Looking at more than 172,000 U.S. children who had inpatient surgery, researchers found that Black kids faced higher post-operative risks. That included more than three times the risk of dying within 30 days.

Experts stressed that deaths were rare. Overall, 0.07% of African American children died, compared to 0.02% of white children.

But the disparity exists, they said. And since the kids were all apparently healthy, differences in underlying medical conditions do not explain it.

"We're not trying to panic parents. Pediatric surgery is still safe," said lead researcher Dr. Olubukola Nafiu, a pediatric anesthesiologist at Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.

"What we're trying to do is dig into why these disparities exist," he said. "If we can identify something actionable, then we can further improve care."

There is nothing new, of course, about racial disparities in health care outcomes, Nafiu pointed out. Many studies have found that Black Americans tend to fare worse than white patients -- including when it comes to post-surgery complications.

That's true of adults and, some studies have found, children as well.

But most pediatric studies have included kids with various health conditions going in to surgery. "And how sick you are before surgery is strongly related to how sick you are after surgery," Nafiu said.

So it hasn't been clear whether racial differences in those health conditions might explain disparities after surgery.

That's why the new study -- published online July 20 in Pediatrics -- focused on children who were generally healthy going into surgery.

Since it's expected that healthy kids will do well, Nafiu said his team thought they might not uncover any racial disparities. Yet they did.

Overall, about 6.2% of Black children had a "serious adverse event" within 30 days -- including blood infections, a need for a repeat surgery or hospitalization, or cardiac arrest. The rate among white children was lower, at 5.7%, the investigators found.