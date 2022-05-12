Could Video Games Boost a Child's Intelligence?

By Dennis Thompson

HealthDay Reporter

THURSDAY, May 19, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Folks often believe that video games rot a kid's mind, but a new study argues the opposite could be true.

Children actually might get a brain boost from playing hour after hour of video games, researchers report.

American kids between 9 and 10 years of age who spent more time playing video games experienced a significant increase in their intelligence scores when retested two years later -- amounting to an extra 2.5 IQ points above the average.

"Children who played more video games were the ones experiencing the most gains in intelligence after two years," researchers concluded in their paper, which was recently published in the journal Scientific Reports. "This is evidence of a beneficial causal effect of video games on cognition."

Other forms of screen time -- watching videos or chatting on social media -- had neither a positive nor negative effect on a kid's intelligence, the researchers found. The study received no funding from the video game industry.