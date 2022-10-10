Nov. 16, 2022 -- Working parents will be relieved to know that young children who spend extended hours in childcare centers are not at greater risk for behavior problems.

In a new study published in the journal Child Development, researchers looked at data on more than 10,000 preschoolers enrolled in seven studies from five countries in North America and Europe. It found that longer periods spent in center-based child care was not tied to overt antisocial behavior in toddlers and preschoolers.

Based on teacher and parent reports, the international investigators found no increase in “externalizing” behaviors, like bullying, picking fights, hitting, biting, kicking, hair pulling, and even restlessness.

“This is reassuring given that trends in child-care use and parental participation in the labor force are likely to remain stable,” wrote the group led by Catalina Rey-Guerra, a PhD candidate at Boston College in Massachusetts.

The study also found no evidence that socioeconomic status such as household income and mother's educational level changed the effect of time a child spent in center-based care.