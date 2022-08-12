Dec. 8, 2022 – Sarah Combs, MD, has been an attending physician in the emergency department at Children’s National Hospital in Washington, DC, for 6½ years.

She knows how dangerous toys can be. She has seen the damage they can do.

“Toy-related injury can mean children pick up a little marble and pop it in the ear canal, let’s say, or it can mean the more severe injuries, such as aspiration of uninflated balloons into the airway area, which unfortunately I have also seen,” Combs says.

That first-hand knowledge includes death.

“I won't be too specific here for patient privacy reasons, but I can say that the case that really sticks with me, even though it was years ago now, involved a small child who aspirated [sucked from their mouth into their airway] an uninflated balloon. Absolutely tragic.”

The mother of two small children says it can sometimes be tough treating kids for toy-related injuries.

“On the one hand, it can lead to increased empathy with the parents; on the other, it can be hard not to worry excessively. My 6-month-old is currently in the phase where literally anything and everything she can reach goes directly into her mouth,” Combs says.