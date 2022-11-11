Dec. 20, 2022 --- Your local pharmacy is wiped out of over-the-counter children’s pain relievers -- again. But before thoughts of runny noses, sleepless nights, and feverish kids threaten your holiday plans, parents, you do have some other options.

While there is no official shortage of Children’s Tylenol in the U.S., according to Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health, which makes the product, it has been an “extremely challenging cold and flu season,” and demand for these products has simply skyrocketed, the company says in a statement.

“We are doing everything we can to make sure people have access to products they need, including maximizing our production capacity, running our sites 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and continuously shipping out product,” the statement says.

Children’s Motrin has also been challenging to find in stores this holiday season. This can be traced to the “rise in pediatric cases of respiratory illnesses including the flu, COVID, and RSV,” says Consumer Healthcare Products Association spokesperson Logan Tucker.