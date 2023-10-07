Children’s Headaches Could Be Caused by Eye Problems

July 10, 2023 – Eileen Brewer is the mother of an 11-year-old who often gets severe headaches.

“She started showing signs of headache when she was a baby,” said Brewer, of Columbia, MD, where she is the president of Clusterbusters, an organization that supports research into treatments for cluster headaches and advocacy for people struggling with the condition.

Brewer’s daughter often cried for as many as 8-10 hours a day. A pediatrician said she had colic. But as she got a bit older, she began banging her head on the floor or hitting her head with her hands. The pediatrician said it was all behavioral.

But in preschool, the teacher told Brewer that her daughter was complaining about headaches on bright sunny days after outdoor play. “She would go and lie down in the book corner,” Brewer said. The teacher suggested that the little girl might be having migraines.

“I was surprised and a little embarrassed that I had missed the signs, including frequent vomiting,” Brewer said. “I myself have migraine disease, and it’s genetic. And I work in the headache space, not only at Clusterbusters, but also as the administrative manager for the Alliance for Headache Disorders. And I’m a member of the National Headache Foundation’s Patient Leadership Council.”