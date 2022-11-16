“I heard there’s a microchip in the vaccine.” That’s what a surprising number of people tell Rupali Limaye, PhD, about why they don’t want to vaccinate their child.

They might also say they’re worried that certain vaccines cause autism (a persistent myth that has no basis in fact) or that recommended vaccine schedules are dangerously fast, or that there are long-lasting side effects, or that the government is withholding vaccine information, or that infections aren’t dangerous, among other things, she says.

The problem, says Limaye, who studies human behavior and the spread of disease at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, is that the science simply doesn’t support these ideas.

Vaccines are a miracle of the modern world that protect against diseases like hepatitis B, diphtheria, polio, measles, and tetanus, which, in previous eras, killed and debilitated millions of people across the world, Limaye says.

That’s why the CDC, National Institutes of Health, American Academy of Pediatrics, and other reputable health organizations are so clear about a vaccine schedule that almost all parents should follow.