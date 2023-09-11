Jury Still Out on Whether Green Tea Lowers Colon Cancer Risk

Nov. 9, 2023 – Can green tea lower your risk of colorectal cancer? It depends on who – and what research – you believe.

Evidence that links green tea and a lower risk of colorectal cancer goes both ways. Some researchers have found little or no significant risk from drinking the popular tea, while others point to a potential benefit. Now add two more studies – one that found no reduced risk and another that seems to strengthen the link between green tea and a lower risk of colon cancer.

Randomized controlled trials – where some people get randomly assigned to drink green tea and others do not – are considered the gold standard of medical research. Combine the findings from several of these trials, the thinking goes, and the findings get even stronger.

Combining random trials so far shows no advantage from green tea. But there may still be a benefit, said lead researcher Vishal Chandel, MD, who is affiliated with Suburban Community Hospital in Feasterville-Trevose, PA. It could be that there are just not enough randomized controlled trials yet to show green tea has a protective effect.