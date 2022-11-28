By Gonzalo Laje, MD, as told to Kara Mayer Robinson I’m a psychiatrist, board certified in child, adolescent, and adult psychiatry. After my own personal experience with depression during my 20s, I’ve been on a lifelong quest to both understand and help others. I spent almost a decade at the National Institutes of Health searching for ways to predict which depression treatments may be most effective for different people. Today, I manage Washington Behavioral Medicine Associates, a group practice in Chevy Chase, MD, where we help patients of all ages with treatment-resistant depression, or TRD. Here’s what you should know about TRD and advances in treatment.

How do you know it’s TRD? Most experts would agree the definition of treatment-resistant depression is the failure of two or more antidepressants, prescribed and taken at maximum dose, for at least 6 weeks each.

What can you do if you have TRD? There are many options for successfully treating TRD. However, this doesn’t mean it’s going to be easy to find successful treatment.