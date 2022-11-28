When Imadé Borha graduated from Columbia University in 2015 with a master's degree in nonfiction creative writing, she thought the last thing she'd have to worry about was finding a job. It didn't happen. "That was around the time of the first suicide attempt," recalls Borha, 34, now a Durham, NC-based communications professional for a nonprofit organization.

"Career instability was triggering a lot of the mental health problems I was having," she says. "It had felt like a failure that I had to leave New York, and not having a job" was traumatic.

Borha was first diagnosed with major depressive disorder in 2012. "It was in response to suicidal behavior, and basically textbook depression," she says. "When I had the first suicide attempt, that was when I noticed that the three meds I'd taken hadn't helped."

Treatment-resistant depression happens when someone with major depressive disorder hasn't responded to at least two antidepressants taken in the right dosage for the prescribed amount of time, according to Matthew Rudorfer, MD, a psychiatrist and chief of the somatic treatments and psychopharmacology program at the National Institute of Mental Health in Maryland.

"There are clearly many shades of major depression. … There is no 'one-size-fits-all' solution. Rather, the best clinical intervention for the person with [treatment-resistant depression] should be personalized to the individual. A major aim of ongoing research is to improve the ability to match patients with the right treatment."