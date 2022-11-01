Major depressive disorder is the most widespread mood disorder in the world. Also called clinical depression, or just depression, it's when you have symptoms of low mood or hopelessness for at least 2 weeks. Scientists still don't know what causes it. But they know that treating it is complex and that people who have it need more ways to feel better faster.

For about half a century, scientists have put a lot of effort into improving medications that target a small set of neurotransmitters. Those are chemicals in the brain -- serotonin, norepinephrine, and dopamine in particular -- that affect how your nerve cells talk to each other, which then affects your mood.

Most people respond to standard antidepressants. But at least 30% of people who try two different kinds of these drugs continue to have symptoms of depression. That's called treatment-resistant depression.

So, over the past 2 decades, scientists have changed how they think about treatment for major depressive disorder as their understanding of the brain biology behind depression has changed.

The biggest change is that medication research has gone past only targeting certain neurotransmitters, says Gerard Sanacora, MD, PhD, director of the Yale Depression Research Program in New Haven, CT. "We've opened up a whole new vista of potential targets for new drugs."