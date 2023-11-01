If you have treatment-resistant depression, you've already tried taking antidepressants without much success. But you shouldn't give up. It can take time to find the medication, dose, or mix of medicines that work for you. "There are more than two dozen safe and effective antidepressants," says Jonathan E. Alpert, MD, PhD, chair of the American Psychiatric Association's Council on Research and a professor of psychiatry at Montefiore Medical Center. The problem is that doctors can't predict exactly how people will respond to each medication. "Many different factors contribute to depression, such as genetics and life's stressors," says psychiatrist Walter Dunn, MD, PhD, a health sciences assistant clinical professor at UCLA Health. Until there's a better understanding of the disease, finding the right treatment is done by trial and error.

Seeking the Best Approach You and your doctor may discuss these medication strategies for treatment-resistant depression: Check that you're taking your medicine as prescribed. Three in four people don't take their medications the way their doctor recommends. Some skip a day occasionally or stop taking a drug when they start feeling better. But these moves can keep an antidepressant from working well, says James W. Murrough, MD, PhD, director of the Depression and Anxiety Center at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. Talk to your doctor before you make any changes to the way you take your medication.