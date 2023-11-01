Standard treatments ease depression for a lot of people, but they don't work for everyone. At least 30% of those who try two or more antidepressants continue to have serious symptoms. That's called treatment-resistant depression. If it happens to you, keep in mind that there are still ways to manage your depression. Talk to your doctor about all of your treatment choices. "The most important point is not to give up," says John Krystal, MD, chair of the Department of Psychiatry at Yale School of Medicine and a pioneer in research on ketamine and depression. "There are so many of these options – current and emerging – that can really make a difference in a person's life."

What Is Treatment-Resistant Depression? Experts don't agree on one definition. But in general, it's a form of depression that doesn't improve after you try two antidepressants from different classes of drugs. "If you have to go to a third medication, that's the standard threshold," Krystal says. For example, he says your doctor might diagnose you with treatment-resistant depression after you're first treated with a selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI), such as fluoxetine, and you don't respond. And next, you're treated with a serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor (SNRI), such as venlafaxine or duloxetine, and you don't respond to that either. "Medication acts as a kind of filter," Krystal says. "If you respond to it, then by definition, you don't have treatment-resistant depression."