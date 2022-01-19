When you control your diabetes, your entire body benefits -- including your kidneys. This pair of bean-shaped organs cleans your blood and does other important jobs.

But if you have diabetes that’s undiagnosed or uncontrolled, it can damage your kidneys over time without causing any symptoms. And that could lead to a serious problem: diabetic kidney disease. Your doctor may call it chronic kidney disease (CKD). About 1 in 3 adults with diabetes have this condition.

CKD gradually causes your kidneys to have trouble filtering waste and extra water from your blood. If it goes untreated, your kidneys may eventually fail, which means they lose most of their ability to work. You could need a kidney transplant or dialysis if that happens.

Diabetes is the top cause of chronic kidney disease and kidney failure. But you can take steps to lower your risk for those problems. Get to know the tests, treatments, and lifestyle changes that can help prevent kidney disease or keep it from progressing to kidney failure.