Innovative Kidney Donor 'Voucher' System Is Saving Lives

By Alan Mozes

HealthDay Reporter

THURSDAY, June 24, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- In the world of chronic kidney disease, the dilemma is not uncommon: A relatively young patient with kidney trouble may need a transplant down the road, and an older family member is more than ready to step up. But the need for a kidney transplant, while predictable, is not immediate.

So the older donor doesn't act. Given that donor supply has never met demand, the loss of a golden opportunity — due to age or circumstance — has long frustrated those in the kidney transplant community.

But a new study reports on what appears to be a possible solution to the problem: kidney vouchers.

"It's like a coupon to use in the future," said study author Dr. Jeffrey Veale. He is a renal transplantation specialist with the Kidney Transplant Exchange Program at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) David Geffen School of Medicine. "And it makes a lot of sense. Particularly for people of advanced age who want to be living donors — grandparents, for example — but who would need to donate right now, even if the family member for whom their kidney is intended doesn't need it right now."