Kidney Grown in Pig Successfully Transplanted Into Man

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 20, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- A kidney grown in a genetically altered pig functioned normally after being attached to a human patient during a groundbreaking procedure performed by U.S. doctors.

If the technique proves generally successful it could revolutionize organ transplant, greatly expanding the pool of available organs.

The surgery was conducted in September at NYU Langone Health in New York City and involved a patient who was brain-dead and being kept alive on a ventilator, The New York Times reported.

The kidney came from a pig genetically engineered to grow an organ with a low risk of being rejected by the human body. After being attached to the blood vessels in the upper leg outside of the patient's abdomen, the kidney quickly started functioning normally, said Dr. Robert Montgomery, the director of the NYU Langone Transplant Institute who performed the procedure, the Times reported.

The results strongly suggest that this type of organ will work in the human body, according to Montgomery.