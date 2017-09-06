Newer Blood Thinners Don't Raise Bleeding Risk

By Steven Reinberg

HealthDay Reporter

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 18, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- New anti-clotting drugs -- like Xarelto, Pradaxa and Eliquis -- aren't linked with a higher risk of bleeding than the older drug warfarin, a new study finds.

Many patients who suffer from blood clots in their legs -- called venous thromboembolism (VTE) -- or have the abnormal heart rhythm called atrial fibrillation take blood thinners to help prevent life-threatening clots that can travel to the heart, lung or brain.

"Given the advantages associated with these new drugs not requiring frequent monitoring, our results suggest that they may be considered as a treatment option for patients with VTE who are candidates for receiving oral anticoagulant therapy," said lead researcher Min Jun. He is a senior research fellow at the University of New South Wales in Sydney, Australia.

Jun cautioned, however, that the Canadian-Australian study was an observational one, so the possibility that results were due to other unmeasured factors cannot be excluded.

The standard anti-clotting drug is warfarin. Although the drug is effective, it has to be closely monitored with frequent blood tests to ensure it provides protection without the risk of major bleeding.

Newer anticoagulants, called direct oral anticoagulants, are as effective as warfarin and don't require constant blood tests. But whether they increase the risk for major bleeding has not been clear from clinical practice. That's important because only Pradaxa has an antidote that can stop bleeding should it occur.

According to Dr. Byron Lee, "The direct oral anticoagulants have been getting a lot of bad press." Lee is director of electrophysiology laboratories and clinics at the University of California, San Francisco.

"Late-night TV commercials about class-action lawsuits scare patients into believing these new drugs are dangerous," he said.

The reality, Lee added, is that studies have shown that these new drugs are just as safe as warfarin, if not better.

"Some of these drugs do not yet have a reversal agent, yet this study showed that in a real-world setting, these drugs are not leading to more major bleeds or deaths," Lee said.