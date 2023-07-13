ADHD and Epilepsy in Adults: What to Know

A new study from Taiwan found that ADHD and epilepsy share a common genetic background and many of the same chromosomal abnormalities. Both genetic and environmental factors also appear to potentially play a role, the study authors suggest. For example, family history of both epilepsy and ADHD correlated for 40% of the risk of having both conditions. And the study authors cited research showing that the more air pollution you are exposed to as a child, the more likely you are to have a dual diagnosis of ADHD and epilepsy.

Both conditions often begin early in life – it’s estimated that 30% to 40% of children with epilepsy have ADHD. Since epilepsy is so common -- it affects about 50 million people worldwide -- researchers are striving to fgure out more about this connection.

July 13, 2023 -- About 20 out of every 100 adults with epilepsy may also have attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD, and new research shows the more un-controlled seizures a patient has, the higher risk that patient has of having ADHD as well.

“An adult diagnosed with epilepsy and/or ADHD could certainly be impacted by the same factors, though research is limited,” said Erin Fedak Romanowski, DO, a pediatric neurologist in the University of Michigan Health C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital Comprehensive Pediatric Epilepsy Program in Ann Arbor. “It makes sense that many children with ADHD and chronic epilepsy grow up to be adults with ADHD and epilepsy. For the best outcomes, it is important to identify and treat both conditions early.”

Here’s what to know about the two conditions and the possible connection between them.

Which Comes First, Epilepsy or ADHD?

We don’t know for sure, but it is clear that the way epilepsy affects the brain may play a key role in the development of ADHD.

A new study from Israel points out that although one direct cause as to why epilepsy and ADHD often go hand-in-hand has not yet been determined, many combined factors come into play.

In epilepsy, the electrical pattern of the brain becomes unbalanced, leading to seizures (either generalized, affecting the cells in two parts of the brain, or focal onset, affecting the cells in just one part). Patients who have seizures affecting the frontal lobe of the brain have a high rate of ADHD. Also, the more seizures a patient has that aren’t effectively controlled by medication, the higher risk that patient has of having ADHD. This potential trigger for ADHD could be due to problems with the frontal lobe itself, electrical charges from the seizures, or undiagnosed brain lesions.