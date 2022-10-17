Your eyes have gotten super dry and irritated, and it hurts to move them. Or they’re red, watery, and swollen. Maybe you’ve been dealing with all of the above. You may have noticed your eyes look like they’re bulging more than before. In recent photos, you always seem to look startled. Maybe you’ve even had blurred or double vision. You know it isn’t allergies, but you can’t figure out what’s going on. It’s possible that you have thyroid eye disease. And if you have an autoimmune thyroid disease, especially Graves’ disease, this is even more likely. That’s because around 90% of thyroid eye disease cases are seen in people with Graves’ disease, explains Christian Nasr, MD, an endocrinologist and medical director of the Thyroid Center at Cleveland Clinic.

What Is Thyroid Eye Disease? Thyroid eye disease (TED) is a rare autoimmune disease that affects the eyes. TED causes swelling, inflammation, and damage in the muscles and tissues around the eyes. “The majority of cases are mild,” says Raymond Douglas, MD, PhD, an oculoplastic and orbital surgeon practicing in Beverly Hills and director of the Thyroid Eye Disease Program at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles. Symptoms can vary, but they include: Redness

Dryness

Discomfort

Pain behind your eyes

Irritation

Eyelid retraction (when your eyelid doesn’t close all the way)

Bulging eyes

Feeling like there’s something in your eye

Blurry vision

Double vision

Bloodshot eyes

Eyelid swelling

Constant watering of the eye

Headaches

Eye socket pressure or pain