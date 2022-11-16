By Shaini Saravanamuthu, as told to Kara Mayer Robinson When I found out I have retinitis pigmentosa (RP), a type of inherited retinal dystrophy, I was shocked. Nobody in my family has vision problems. I had some trouble with my vision, but I thought it was because of bad lighting or simply because eyes weren’t meant to see well in the dark. After my diagnosis, my struggle to see at night made sense.

My Diagnosis I discovered I had retinitis pigmentosa after I switched to a new optometrist. He caught it in a routine check-up. He had taken a picture of my retina and saw pigment deposits. My optometrist referred me to an ophthalmologist right away. I did several visual field tests and had scans of my retina. My doctor asked questions about my vision and when I noticed symptoms. They also asked about my family history. I have a South Asian background. My family is from a country where they didn’t have medical records and didn’t talk openly about illnesses or disabilities. This made it difficult to know if anyone in my family suffered from eye diseases or vision loss.

I only really got an idea after I had genetic testing. I found out both my parents were carriers. They told me that a gene had mutated, and that’s how I got RP. My gene mutation still hasn’t been identified, but I did find out that I won’t pass it down to my kids, which is a relief. I saw two different ophthalmologists before I got the final diagnosis. I was told I’d need a specialist to follow me and track the condition. My doctors said that as time passed, I’d lose more vision. They told me to be patient, take vitamins, and hope for the best. They also said there was no cure.