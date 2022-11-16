IRDs Are Passed Down to You From Your Parents

Many of my patients are surprised to hear this, especially if up until now there’s been little to no family history of the disease. But we get two copies of each gene, one from your mother and one from your father. There are essentially three basic inheritance patterns:

Autosomal dominant. This is when you receive one copy of a variant dominant gene from one parent, and one unaffected gene from the other parent. Since the variant dominant gene causes the disease, if you get it, you’ll develop the disease itself. If a person themselves has the disease, their chances of passing it to their child is 50%.

Autosomal recessive. This is when you receive two recessive variant genes from each parent. This can often be silently passed down through generations, since parents are just carriers. They have one normal gene, and one variant copy. If both parents are carriers, there’s a 25% chance that each child they have will inherit both genes and develop the IRD. Even if they don’t, there’s a 50% chance that they will still be a carrier.

X-Linked disorders. Some genetic variants are located on the X chromosome and can cause X-linked disorders. These are much more common in males than females. Why? Females have two X chromosomes, so they can carry one diseased gene and one healthy one. But since males have only one X chromosome, they’re more likely to be genetically susceptible. A good example of this is X-linked retinal pigmentosa. While women can still get it, they’re much less likely to be severely affected.