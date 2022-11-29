Joanna Robles, MD, first began having unusual symptoms in the summer of 2020. She had bouts of nausea and vomiting that she couldn’t explain. Eventually doctors diagnosed her with neuromyelitis optica (NMO), but the initial days were confusing.

“I would have random episodes of retching, vomiting, and hiccups,” says Robles, a 32-year-old pediatric hematologist oncologist from North Carolina. “I felt exhausted and just wanted an answer for why I felt so terrible.”

First, she went to urgent care, then her primary care doctor, then a gastroenterologist to try to find out what was triggering her symptoms. The visits were all within a few weeks of each other because her nausea and vomiting had become so bad that she lost about 18 pounds in a very short time.

Right before Robles had an abdominal ultrasound and an upper endoscopy, she developed a new symptom. She started having vision changes. So she saw a neurologist after the tests.

“The neurologist ordered an urgent brain MRI, which was initially read as normal. My vision loss progressed to the point that I was essentially blind in my left eye in just a few days,” Robles recalls.