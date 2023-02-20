There’s new hope for people living with geographic atrophy (GA), an advanced form of the eye disease dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD). Scientists hope they’re close to new therapies for the condition that’s proven hard to treat in the past.

In dry AMD, small yellow lesions called drusen form under your eye’s retina. If they grow larger, drusen can block nutrients from reaching the retina and cause cell death. Your eyesight becomes blurred, and if AMD advances to GA, you may have trouble seeing from the center part of your vision.

There are two forms of AMD, wet and dry. Dry AMD affects around 90% of all people with AMD and usually gets worse more slowly. Although treatments for wet AMD have evolved quickly in the past few years, innovations in the dry form of the condition have come at a slower pace.

Michael Cooper, OD, an optometrist and director of medical education at Eyes on Eyecare, calls GA “a currently irreversible, visually devastating disease for millions of people.”