What I Learned About Caring for Someone With AMD

By Joseph Adelman, as told to Hallie Levine

I’ve been married to my wife, Jill, for over 40 years. We’ve been together since my teens. She’s my everything. When we learned in November 2014 that she had advanced macular degeneration or AMD, we were both scared. We’re active and travel a lot and have eight grandchildren. I worried that AMD would affect Jill’s quality of life and she’d become depressed.

It’s true that we’ve had to adjust due to Jill’s AMD. But our life is still busy, happy, and fulfilling. We’re still able to do many things, like babysitting our grandchildren and visiting countries such as Israel. We’re still a team, and we deal with Jill’s vision loss together.

Although I help Jill more than I have in the past, I don’t like to refer to myself as her caretaker. Jill is highly independent and does a lot on her own. But I love her so much that I automatically want to care for her. Here’s what I try to do to make her life easier: