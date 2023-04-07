By Linda Chernek Moore, as told to Keri Wiginton

Whether you live with someone or not, the role of caregiver can be all-consuming. But like they say before takeoff: Put your oxygen mask on first. In other words, you can’t care for others if you don’t care for yourself.

I also caution people about being helicopter caregivers. Instead, if your loved one has vision loss, help them find solutions to be as independent as they want.

I wish I’d known more about how to help my father after he was diagnosed with geographic atrophy (GA). That led me to start Our Macular Degeneration Journey on Facebook a few years after he died. My goal then and now is to help caregivers and folks with any form of age-related macular degeneration (AMD) find information and support.

If your caregiver experience is anything like mine, you may not learn everything you need to know at the doctor’s office.