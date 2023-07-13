By Diane Marshall, as told to Keri Wiginton

The choice to get treatment for the wet form of age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is a no-brainer. You have to get shots to save your vision. Fast intervention may even improve your eyesight.

And for those of us with geographic atrophy (GA), an advanced form of dry AMD, there’s hope for the future now that the first-ever treatment was approved. The pros and cons aren’t so clear-cut, but after talking to my retina specialist and people in my AMD community, I decided to go for it.

I got my first eye injection earlier this summer. I felt a weird sensation of pressure but no pain. And I’m fine with that.

I hope this treatment slows the growth of my GA lesions. Though, I’ll admit I’m conflicted about whether to keep getting shots in my eye every month or so for the rest of my life. But here’s a little more about the thought process behind my decision.