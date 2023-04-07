By Sharon Solomon, MD, as told to Keri Wiginton

Geographic atrophy (GA) is an advanced dry form of age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Up to 20% of folks with AMD may get it. While we see GA across all populations and races, it’s more common in older folks who have a family history of AMD and those of European descent.

GA tends to progress incredibly slowly, but it can be devastating for the subset of people who get it. However, the FDA recently approved the first drug treatment for GA. And I expect we’ll see more options down the line.

I want people to know that it’s rare to go completely blind from this condition. GA doesn’t affect your side vision, and you’ll be able to look around in the morning, get dressed, and take care of yourself.

Again, I want to reassure folks, even those with late-stage disease, that it’s possible to maintain your independence with GA. Other eye diseases may make it hard to tell the difference between night and day. This isn’t that.