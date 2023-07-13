By Kristen Shifflett, OT, as told to Keri Wiginton

“Will I go completely blind from this?”

That’s the question everyone with age-related macular degeneration (AMD) always asks. And they melt upon themselves with calmness when I say, no, you’ll just need to do some things differently.

If you have geographic atrophy (GA), an advanced form of dry AMD, you may lose some or all of your central vision. That’s the part of your eye you use to look directly at things, like people’s faces or the words in this sentence.

Your medical team may give you shots or other interventions to keep your eyesight as close as possible to where it is now. But no matter how GA affects your vision, lifestyle changes and low vision aids can help you adapt.

Keep in mind that some solutions may seem impractical at first. For instance, you may feel like you’re interrogating someone if you shine a flashlight directly on their face. But isn’t a little awkwardness worth it to see your loved ones a little more clearly?

Here are some tips for how to stay safe, connected, and independent with low vision.