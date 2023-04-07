By Margret Krakauer, as told to Keri Wiginton

I’ve recently switched hobbies from painting to writing. One of the first things I wrote for my memoir was: It’s a race between losing my vision and my hearing.

I’m 79 and had cataract surgery a decade ago. That’s when my doctor diagnosed me with age-related macular degeneration (AMD). I started to show signs of geographic atrophy (GA) probably 5 years later.

I’ve been legally blind in my left eye since childhood, which has nothing to do with GA. But I learned to adapt to vision loss early on. I always wonder if my early sight struggles helped me adapt to living with AMD.

But I think I reacted to my diagnosis like anyone else: I was shocked. I was scared. I didn’t understand it.

I still get anxious about vision loss, but I’m doing well. I feel mentally prepared for the future, one that until recently didn’t include GA treatment. And maybe something will come along in my lifetime that’ll be even better than this newly approved drug or the ones that may soon follow.