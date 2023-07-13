By Joan Kathryn, as told to Keri Wiginton

I’m 79 now, and my doctor diagnosed me with age-related macular degeneration (AMD) in 2008. Over the past 15 years, I’ve developed wet AMD in my left eye and geographic atrophy (GA) in both eyes.

I don’t like to call attention to myself, and people often don’t realize I have vision issues. But I have blank spots that make it harder to recognize faraway faces, read fine print, or find small objects.

GA causes vision loss slowly, and I’ve learned to adapt over the years. But don’t get me wrong, AMD can be aggravating. For example, I can’t see my granddaughter’s facial expressions in a play, even when I can spot her on stage.

In some ways, missing out on the nuances of daily life is the worst part of this disease. But I have some tips and tricks to tackle everyday tasks.