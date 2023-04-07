By Judith Goldstein, OD, as told to Keri Wiginton

Geographic atrophy (GA) can be visually confusing.

People often tell me that one minute they see something, and the next minute they don’t. For example, the word you’re reading might be “she,” but you see only the “he” part. Or $129 might look like $12 and then $129 when you glance back.

That leaves people wondering: Well, then, what’s the price?

In more advanced stages of the disease, your central vision may seemingly “white out” or go grey when you look straight at things or people.

It’s easy to get scared or upset when the visual information you take in comes and goes or isn’t clear. And for some, these sight setbacks can lead to feelings of depression or anxiety.

But what I see most often is that people with GA get really frustrated -- everything takes longer; everything is slower. And sometimes they may need to rely on other people for everyday things, like paying bills or driving to the store. I find it’s this loss of independence that bothers people the most.

As an optometrist who specializes in low vision, I help people manage the individual mental, emotional, and physical impacts of their disease. What I emphasize to folks is that no matter what degree of vision loss they have, there are ways to adapt. It’s just a matter of finding the right solution for you.