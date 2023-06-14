Depression and Dry Eye Disease: Research Finds New Connection

June 14, 2023 – Doctors often note that patients with dry eye disease (DED) report low moods. Now, new research shows that the connection between dry eye disease and depression may actually be quite common.

It’s estimated that 5% to 50% of people globally have DED; more than 16 million Americans have been diagnosed with the condition. Dry eye disease happens when you don’t have enough tears covering your cornea, or your tears evaporate too fast, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

A relationship between depression and dry eye disease has been previously established, but the specifics of patients' symptoms is now becoming more clear. A new study from Saudi Arabian researchers found that out of 401 people surveyed, 36.7% had DED, and 23.7% were diagnosed with depression, stress, or anxiety.

A recent study also found that patients who have been diagnosed with depression have more severe symptoms of dry eye, which can in turn upset them emotionally.

“Depression isn’t simply ‘in the mind’ – it’s a multi-system condition that can affect many systems in the body, and disrupts their normal functioning,” said Howard L. Forman, MD, a psychiatrist with Montefiore Health System and an associate professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York City.