2020 Game Changer: God's Love We Deliver

Since 1985, God’s Love We Deliver has provided medically tailored meals and nutritional counseling to people in the New York metropolitan area living with severe and chronic illnesses, such as AIDS, cancer, cardiovascular disease, Alzheimer’s disease, and other conditions.

With the help of more than 16,000 volunteers, God’s Love cooks 8,000 meals from scratch in the organization’s SoHo kitchen each weekday and delivers them to client’s homes or to neighborhood distribution centers. Each meal is designed to fit a client’s condition, allergies, medications, ability to chew, and dietary restrictions.

God’s Love also provides food for clients’ children and caregivers. Meals are designed not just to provide sustenance, but to live up to the charity’s motto, “Food is medicine.” This May, as God’s Love celebrates its 35th anniversary, it will deliver its 25 millionth meal.