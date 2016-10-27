Feb. 22, 2018 -- Nancy Weindruch wouldn’t have called herself an athlete in 2015, but she was a regular gym-goer who loved to ski, golf, and do yoga. She was excited to try something new when her sister invited her to a cycling class for the first time. Within 15 minutes of getting on the bike, she knew she was in way over her head.

The lights were dim. The music was blaring. Everyone was in sync with the high-energy, intense exercise -- except her. “The instructor was encouraging everyone to give it your all, and I was looking around the room and thinking, 'I can’t do this.' I realized very quickly my body didn’t have the endurance for this,” Weindruch recalls.

Rhabdo survivor Nancy Weindruch developed rhabdomyolysis in 2015 after an indoor cycling class.

She was on the opposite side of the room from the door, too embarrassed to get up and leave and unsure she could unlock her shoes from the bike without causing a disruption. So the then-30-year-old sat down on the bike, turned its resistance to the lowest level, and slowly pedaled through the rest of the class.

“When I got off the bike I felt weak in my legs, but I didn’t really think anything of it,” Weindruch recalls. “I just figured it was a new class for me and it will pass.”

Three days later, she could hardly walk and was struggling to sit in a chair. “My intuition kicked in, and I thought something isn’t right,” she says.

A quick Google search turned up a story about a 30-year-old woman who had similar muscle pain after a cycling class and was hospitalized with something called rhabdomyolysis, or rhabdo for short. Weindruch didn’t have all the symptoms described in the story, but she had enough that she went straight to the emergency room.

Once there, lab results confirmed she too had rhabdo. She was admitted to the hospital for a week. “The pain was so excruciating that it contributed to nausea,” Weindruch recalls. “It was unbearable. The worst pain I’ve ever experienced.”

The disorder is dangerous but rare. In one study, 22 people out of 100,000 were known to have it.