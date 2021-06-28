Why Exercise Can Help Prevent Alzheimer’s

July 20, 2021 -- Wendy Suzuki, PhD, was a successful scientist and academic.

But in her 50s, Suzuki, a professor of neuroscience and psychology at the New York University Center for Neural Science, was so immersed in work that she had no social life, and she was overweight due to lack of activity.

So, she went back to the gym. After a short time, her mood was better. She had more energy and focus. And she lost weight.

With Suzuki’s field of expertise being the brain, the scientist decided to examine the effects of physical exercise through the prism of neuroscience. And what she found is great news for anyone hoping to remain mentally sharp and avoid Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. Her findings also fit a growing body of research that shows a powerful link between mental health and physical exercise.

Exercise is the most transformative thing you can do for your brain, says Suzuki, who discusses the science behind the idea in a TED Talk that has more than 3.4 million views on YouTube.

“What if I told you there was something that you can do right now that would have an immediate, positive benefit for your brain, including your mood and your focus?” she says. “And what if I told you that same thing could actually last a long time and protect your brain from different conditions like depression, Alzheimer’s disease, or dementia?”

“I am talking about the powerful effects of physical activity -- that is, simply moving your body has immediate, long-lasting, and protective benefits for your brain that can last for the rest of your life.”