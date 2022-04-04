April 4, 2022 – Some people thrive on hours-long runs and sweaty Peloton classes, but a much larger group of people lack the time, motivation, or ability for long workouts. Take, for example, those with chronic health conditions, limited mobility, prior bad fitness experiences, or the hopelessly overscheduled.

That doesn’t mean they have to forgo the physical and psychological benefits of exercise. In recent years, headlines have touted research on the benefits of a few minutes of physical activity. Not to mention the cottage fitness industry that has risen in response by promising physical transformations in X minutes a day (or less!).

What’s true? What’s too good to be true? Can bursts of activity of only 10 minutes or less really help improve your health and fitness? Even when U.S. government guidelines recommend 2½ to 5 hours of moderate exercise per week?

The research says yes. While you should never expect total-body transformation, workouts of even 10 minutes or less really can improve your health, mental well-being, and fitness – if you approach them right.