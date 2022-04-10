Oct. 4, 2022 -- Paige E, a 76-year-old retired psychotherapist, had always enjoyed yoga, which she found relaxing, invigorating, and spiritually meaningful. As she grew older and faced increasing physical challenges, she began taking yoga classes for seniors.

When the COVID-19 lockdown began, Paige was concerned that she might need to give up yoga classes. She knew she could practice on her own but felt she needed the structure of a class and the support of an instructor. So she decided to take online classes with Howard Katz, a Teaneck, NJ-based yoga instructor, with whom she had taken in-person classes in the past.

At first, she was skeptical whether the online format would be useful.

“I’m not very tech-savvy — in fact, I’m a tech dinosaur — and I worried that I wouldn’t be able to manage the technology or relate to a virtual format,” she says.

She was also concerned because she has some brain challenges and wasn’t sure how they would impact her ability to participate in online learning.