Recipe: Pickled Watermelon

Ingredients

  • 1 5-lb. watermelon
  • 1 cup apple cider vinegar
  • ½ cup water
  • 2 teaspoons pickling spice
  • ½ cup sugar
  • 4 teaspoons kosher salt
  • ¼ cup candied ginger
  • 2 cinnamon sticks
  • 4 black peppercorns

Make It

  1. Cut watermelon into 1-inch slices.
  2. Remove most of the fruit and leave ¼ inch on the rind.
  3. Slice off the green skin, but leave the white part and cut into bite-sized chunks. 
  4. Fill glass canning jars with chunks--about 2 quarts.
  5. Make the brine: add remaining ingredients to pot and bring to a boil.
  6. Remove from heat and let cool slightly.
  7. Pour brine over the watermelon.
  8. Refrigerate 24 hours, then serve.

Health Solutions

More from WebMD