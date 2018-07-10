Recipe: Pickled Watermelon

Ingredients
-
1 5-lb. watermelon
-
1 cup apple cider vinegar
-
½ cup water
-
2 teaspoons pickling spice
-
½ cup sugar
-
4 teaspoons kosher salt
-
¼ cup candied ginger
-
2 cinnamon sticks
-
4 black peppercorns
Make It
- Cut watermelon into 1-inch slices.
- Remove most of the fruit and leave ¼ inch on the rind.
- Slice off the green skin, but leave the white part and cut into bite-sized chunks.
- Fill glass canning jars with chunks--about 2 quarts.
- Make the brine: add remaining ingredients to pot and bring to a boil.
- Remove from heat and let cool slightly.
- Pour brine over the watermelon.
- Refrigerate 24 hours, then serve.