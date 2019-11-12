Hep A Outbreak in Six States tied to Blackberries

Dec. 11, 2019 -- There have been 18 illnesses in six states in a hepatitis A outbreak possibly caused by fresh blackberries from the grocery stores Fresh Thyme Farmers Market and Woodman's Market, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday.

The illnesses have occurred in Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska and Wisconsin.

The ill patients reported buying fresh, non-organic blackberries from either Fresh Thyme Farmers Market or Woodman's Market. The berries came from a distribution center that shipped fresh blackberries to stores in 11 states: Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Montana, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Consumers should not eat any fresh, non-organic blackberries, including those frozen for later use, bought between Sept. 9-30, 2019, from Fresh Thyme Farmers Market stores in those 11 states or from Woodman's Market stores in Wisconsin and Illinois, the FDA said.