May 11, 2022 -- A food company has recalled about 585,030 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken breasts because the product may be undercooked.
Wayne Farms LLC recalled 30,285 pounds of chicken last week but expanded the recall last weekend, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said.
The FSIS said there have been no reports of adverse reactions from someone consuming the chicken. The problem was discovered when a customer contacted the company to complain that the chicken appeared to be undercooked.
“FSIS is concerned that some products may be in consumers’ or restaurants’ freezers or refrigerators,” the agency said in a statement. “Consumers are urged not to eat these products. Restaurants are urged not to serve these products. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.”
The packages of chicken were produced between Feb. 9 and April 20 and shipped to distributors across the United States and to retail locations in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia.
The packages bear the production codes 23618, 24357, 24512, 24583, and 24957 and bear 66 different “use by” dates, ranging from May 10, 2022, to April 4, 2023. FSIS released photos to show the kinds of packaging and examples of production codes. They are not photos of the actual boxes being recalled.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Production says eating undercooked chicken can cause food poisoning. The CDC estimates 1 million people get sick annually from eating contaminated poultry.
Wayne Farms’ corporate headquarters are in Georgia and its facilities are in Alabama, Arkansas, and North Carolina.
The FSIS said consumers with questions about the recall can contact Frank Singleton, spokesman for Wayne Farms LLC at 678-316-4237 or [email protected]