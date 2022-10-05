May 11, 2022 -- A food company has recalled about 585,030 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken breasts because the product may be undercooked.

Wayne Farms LLC recalled 30,285 pounds of chicken last week but expanded the recall last weekend, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said.

The FSIS said there have been no reports of adverse reactions from someone consuming the chicken. The problem was discovered when a customer contacted the company to complain that the chicken appeared to be undercooked.

“FSIS is concerned that some products may be in consumers’ or restaurants’ freezers or refrigerators,” the agency said in a statement. “Consumers are urged not to eat these products. Restaurants are urged not to serve these products. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.”

The packages of chicken were produced between Feb. 9 and April 20 and shipped to distributors across the United States and to retail locations in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia.