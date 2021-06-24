How Private Is Your Health Data?

Many of the health monitoring activities we used to do in our doctor's office have moved into the digital world. Smart watches and apps track our sleep, workouts, diet, and stress levels. We use online portals to check test results, refill prescriptions, and make doctor’s appointments.

Having so much personal health information floating around in cyberspace raises important privacy issues. Just who has access to our digital health data, and what could they do with it?

Although nearly two-thirds of Americans say they like being able to manage their health on their devices, most are concerned about the security of their personal data.

Though there's good reason to worry, there are also ways to protect your digital health data.