Calloway Cook of Northampton, MA, was working as an analyst at one of the country’s biggest SEO firms when he decided to take a risk in 2019 and venture out on his own. “It was a good job, but I quit to launch my own eCommerce business called Illuminate Labs,” he says.

While Cook was excited to take the leap, he wasn’t totally clear on what he would do for health coverage.

He’s not alone. In fact, he’s part of a phenomenon that the media has dubbed the “Great Resignation.”

A record 4.3 million American workers quit their jobs in August, and another 4.4 million gave notice in September. That means about 2.9% of the workforce opted out of their jobs for a variety of reasons.

But in a country where health insurance is often tied to employment, it gets complicated. Here’s what you need to know about health care before you give notice -- and what some wish they had known before they quit.