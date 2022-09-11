Q&A: Health Challenges Facing Aging Latinos

Alicia Arbaje, MD, PhD, MPH, associate professor at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, talks to WebMD about the health challenges of elders in America’s many Hispanic communities. This interview was edited for length and clarity.

WebMD: What’s the best way to refer to people with Hispanic roots or identities in a medical context? Arbaje: This is a great question. The terms are important and unfortunately many of them were put upon us by other cultures and because of a history of colonization. For example, the “Latinx” term is not well embraced by the Latino population – especially older adults. It’s also not widely used in the scientific literature or in geriatrics, though this may change over time. We see “Latino,” “Latina,” and “Hispanic,” but there’s no great term. This can cause a problem with how data is collected for this population. The best thing to do when working with people of Latin descent is to meet people where they are and ask them to self-identify. Most people tend to identify themselves by nationality (i.e., Puerto Rican, Dominican, etc.). When you put everyone together in one bucket it can sometimes discount the rich diversity and even different health backgrounds. [For this Q&A with Dr. Arbaje, WebMD will use the terms Hispanic and Latino to refer to anyone who may have roots in Latin America and parts of the Caribbean.]