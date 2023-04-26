As WebMD’s chief medical officer, John Whyte, MD, is in a unique position to see both the current state of medical care for America’s older adults and the way things are trending for the future. We asked him to share his insight on a few topics, along with a bit of advice.

WebMD: What are some of the biggest access to health care issues facing older adults today?

JW: Cost, transportation, and quality of care remain some of the biggest issues when it comes to health care for older adults. Medicare doesn’t cover 100% of costs, and many patients struggle to pay for their prescriptions and doctor bills. As a result, sometimes they don’t go to the doctor as often as they need to, and often they can’t refill their prescriptions. Lack of adequate transportation has made it difficult for many older adults to receive care -- they simply can’t get to their appointments. As older adults develop more health conditions and their time with the doctor gets shorter and shorter, it can be difficult to address all their health care needs. As a result, it can be hard to keep conditions like diabetes and blood pressure under control.