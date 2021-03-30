Coming Out Later in Life

The process was harder than I expected. When everybody around me was talking about their husbands or wives, I couldn't share anything. It was like being behind a fence and almost invisible. There's a part of me that I couldn't share because I was concerned people would judge me.

One of the hardest things was dealing with my faith. I was raised Catholic, but I've since become a Baptist. It's hard to go to a church where they tell you what you feel is wrong.

My three kids love me no matter what, but they had different reactions to my coming out. One of my daughters is also a lesbian, but my other daughter didn't handle the news very well. She was homophobic. I told my kids, "This is my life, but I'm your mother and you'll always come first with me," and they do.

My sister also didn't respond well, but that's only because I lied to her. We were on the phone, talking for hours as I tried to work up the courage to tell her. She was pressuring me, saying, "Tell me. Tell me already." I didn't know what to say, so I told her I was going blind. She got so concerned that finally I admitted, "No, I really want to tell you that I'm gay." She said, "What? I already knew that! Why did you lie to me about going blind?" We didn't talk for a year.

To finally be able to speak my truth is joyful. I can now live in my body in a healthy way and have real, open conversations with people. My greatest joy was finding my wife. We met 5 years ago at Advocacy & Services for LGBT Elders (SAGE). I asked her to go out dancing, and we did. We've been married for 3 years now.

If you're thinking about coming out, do it. I've heard so many stories of people not coming out until their 80s, or not coming out at all. Not only are you robbing yourself of a life well-lived with people who care about you, but you're also depriving them of who you are.

The people who God placed here for you will always be there for you. Allow them room to get used to the idea, but at least give them that chance.