How Inclusive Is Your Senior Community?

When LJ Ingram was taking care of her aging parents, she thought about what she and her wife wanted for their future. “We prefer to enjoy our senior years with less worry” and with fewer concerns for their children to shoulder, says Ingram, 69.

Millions of American families can relate. By 2030, all baby boomers will be over age 65 and 1 in 5 Americans will be considered an older adult, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Not far behind them, the oldest Gen Xers turn 59 this year. And with aging often come decisions about where to live.

Something else is happening, too: “The generation of older adults is growing more diverse,” says Marvell Adams Jr., CEO of the nonprofit Caregiver Action Network and co-founder and CEO of W Lawson Company, a consulting company focused on equity in aging.

Diversity can mean several things, according to the National Institute on Aging, including: