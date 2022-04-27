People who start to lose their hearing know it can have a big impact on life, but they may be surprised by the way it can affect their emotions. They might feel helpless or depressed, and get angry or frustrated. All are normal reactions. But you can face those feelings and get through this tricky transition.

Don’t Hide Your Feelings “Hearing loss is a loss like any other in our lives,” says Angela Nelson, AuD, a hearing doctor in Burbank, CA. “It’s a death of part of an individual, [and you have] to move through the grief process.” To do that, reach out to friends and family for help. You might also want to talk about your feelings with a therapist. “A good support system is essential,” says Aaron Moberly, MD, an ear, nose, and throat specialist at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. Adults who end up using a hearing aid or getting a cochlear implant need lots of social time so they can learn to hear again through their device, Moberly says.

Make Communication Easier You won’t get used to living with hearing loss overnight. This is especially true for older people, who wait an average of 7 years to accept they have a problem and get treated. Learn more about the different ways hearing loss is treated, including treatment options for low-frequency hearing loss. When faced with the condition, “people often become isolated because social situations are so much more difficult,” Moberly says. If you’re the parent or spouse of someone who is hearing impaired, here’s how you can help them: Turn down background noise, like the TV or dishwasher.

Call or say their name before you start talking.

Speak slowly and clearly. Raising your voice can distort the sound of your words.

Face the person when you speak so they can see your mouth and gestures.

Try to talk in areas that are well lit, quiet, and calm.