When Joseph Puglisi’s beloved grandfather died, it naturally came as a blow. But the real shock was the cause of death. “I lost my grandfather to opioid abuse,” Puglisi says, “and didn’t even know it till he was on his deathbed.”

Puglisi remembers his grandfather as a kind and fun-loving man whose life changed dramatically after he was diagnosed with arthritis. To relieve the pain, the patriarch and family protector turned to prescription drugs and eventually began self-medicating with fentanyl. The escalation didn’t stop there.

“He was emaciated, but I thought it was the effect of the medications, not knowing that it was an addiction,” Puglisi explains. “I knew he was an alcoholic and that he sometimes smoked marijuana, but I thought he was sticking to just those vices. It wasn’t until after his death that I found out he had started taking heroin, too.”

Learning the truth made Puglisi angry. “I wanted answers to where he got those drugs, and why he chose not to tell anyone about his addiction.” His grandfather was “pretty secretive,” to say the least – even his part-time caregiver was unaware of the opioid abuse – and Puglisi recalls feeling devastated: “I knew he still had years ahead of him, but also felt he was too old to be abusing drugs and should have known better.”

The end came when, at age 65, Puglisi’s grandfather overdosed on a combination of fentanyl and heroin. Even then, an “almost unbearable” stigma remained. “Everyone in his community said my grandpa was a junkie,” Puglisi says.

In hiding his addiction, Puglisi’s grandfather endured a lonely struggle, but he was far from alone. The National Institute on Drug Abuse estimates that 1 million adults 65 and older have a substance abuse disorder. According to a recent study by Northwestern University, the number of opioid-related deaths of Americans ages 55 and up soared 1,886% between 1999 and 2019.

Researchers at Northwestern University have found that many baby boomers who overdose on opioids use drugs recreationally, a practice that began in their youth. Some refer to it lightly as “grandma and grandpa on drugs.” But the rise of addiction and overdoses in older adults – and the best ways to help those at risk – is more complex than that suggests.