Hearing loss and dementia are more common as you get older. The latest research shows that’s no coincidence. The two are linked.

Scientists are finding more and more evidence that trouble with hearing makes you more likely to go on to have dementia, a condition marked by memory loss and trouble with thinking, problem-solving, and other mental tasks.

That doesn’t mean that people with hearing loss (about two-thirds of adults over 70) are guaranteed to have dementia -- simply that the odds are higher. There may be things you can do to lower your chances for mental decline, even if you start to have trouble hearing.